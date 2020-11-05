Rosenblatt Securities Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $55.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,314,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682,967 shares of company stock valued at $189,796,927 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $5,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after buying an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

