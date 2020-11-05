Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.19 ($49.63).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.78 ($44.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.66. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

