RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. BP PLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $13,400,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.