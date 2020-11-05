RumbleON (RMBL) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RumbleON to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -1.09 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 21.20

RumbleON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON Competitors 455 1492 2160 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 92.47%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 2.05%. Given RumbleON’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.12% -100.47% -9.94%

Summary

RumbleON rivals beat RumbleON on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

