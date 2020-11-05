Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

RUSHB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

