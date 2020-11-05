Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of R opened at $51.27 on Monday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

