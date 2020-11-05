S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $423.00

Shares of S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 423 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 421.99 ($5.51), with a volume of 643463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.41).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1,037.00.

In other S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) news, insider Martin Sorrell sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £81,510 ($106,493.34).

About S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

