Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans $2.00 None Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

