Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $40.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

SEE stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,728 shares of company stock worth $1,112,078. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

