Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.17.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

