Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s (SES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.17.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.17%.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

