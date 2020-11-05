Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $6.65 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

