Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,162. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Select Medical by 462.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 46.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

