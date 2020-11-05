SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 915,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,087,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.