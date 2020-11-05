SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 915,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,087,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.41 million. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

