Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

