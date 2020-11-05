Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

SCI opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,145 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $9,076,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

