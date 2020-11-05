ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $509.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.89.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $513.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,429,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 133.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.