Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 6.6%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.74. 114,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 209,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

