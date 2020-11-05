Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €174.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €174.00 ($204.71) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

Shares of SAE opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a one year low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a one year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €120.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

