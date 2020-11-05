Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

