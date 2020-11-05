Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of SHL opened at €37.78 ($44.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.63 and its 200 day moving average is €40.66. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

