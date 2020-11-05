Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 196,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 302,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

