SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE: SILV) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SilverCrest Metals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A -$44.67 million -17.96 SilverCrest Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.66

SilverCrest Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% SilverCrest Metals Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals Competitors 736 2830 2632 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals competitors beat SilverCrest Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

