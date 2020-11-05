Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

