SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by 48.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.54 on Thursday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

