Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.