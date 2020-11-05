Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

