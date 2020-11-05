Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) Trading Up 7.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.67. 2,706,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,220,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II by 1,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

