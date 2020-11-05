Social Send Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $298,521.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00047999 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001804 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002538 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

