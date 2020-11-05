Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) stock opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.