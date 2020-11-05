Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 385,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,615,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

