Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Shares of Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.26. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 93,875 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Get Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) alerts:

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.