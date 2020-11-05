Spectiv Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $5,146.53 and $82.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

