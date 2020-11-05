Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Up 8%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 248,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 205,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.
