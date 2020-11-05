Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Up 8%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 248,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 205,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

