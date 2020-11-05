Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.79.

SNMSF stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

