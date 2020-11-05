Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

