Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $21.00. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 119,005 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

