StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00182081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.01038909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

