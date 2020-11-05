Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $3,620.80 and $394.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00007913 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

