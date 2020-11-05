Standard AVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
Shares of STND opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Standard AVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.
About Standard AVB Financial
