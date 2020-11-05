Standard AVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of STND opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Standard AVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

