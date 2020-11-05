Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.77 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $312,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,801 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

