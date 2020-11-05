Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 235,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $31,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $175.60 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

