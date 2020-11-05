State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Trading Up 8.5%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 132,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 61,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $564.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
