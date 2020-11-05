Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

