Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of STE opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $192.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

