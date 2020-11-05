Stifel Firstegy Reaffirms Buy Rating for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Stifel Firstegy restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark cut shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.16.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

