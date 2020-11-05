Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

PD stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.