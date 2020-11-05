Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,821,935 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

