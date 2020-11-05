Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 96,560.00, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,590,607.45. Insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.77.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.