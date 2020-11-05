Super Zero Trading Up 4.2% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00086524 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000795 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00020359 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 164.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00039157 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.